Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25 to $5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr or $12.773 billion to $13.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.82. 2,609,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.