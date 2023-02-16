Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock remained flat at $15.08 during trading on Thursday. 1,075,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point lowered their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

