HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $586,999.67

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $58.86 million and $586,999.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02120294 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $618,910.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.