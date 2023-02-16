HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, DNB Markets lowered HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $48.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HMS Networks AB has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $53.47.
