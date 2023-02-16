Howard Hughes Medical Institute Acquires Shares of 28,000 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.36) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

