Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys Shares of 42,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

