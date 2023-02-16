Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Yahoo Finance reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

HWM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 2,714,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after buying an additional 172,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after buying an additional 522,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

