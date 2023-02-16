H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 15,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 1,135,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

