Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 553,169 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 553,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of PayPal worth $180,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,492. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

