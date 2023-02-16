HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $365.15. The stock had a trading volume of 588,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.71.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.