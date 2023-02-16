i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 166,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 55,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 139,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

