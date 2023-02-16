IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.12% of IDEX worth $320,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.34.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

