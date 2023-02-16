Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 2.2%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of £19.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.72.

In other Induction Healthcare Group news, insider Christopher Samler acquired 266,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £58,666.74 ($71,214.79).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

