Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.24. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

