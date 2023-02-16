ING Groep NV Acquires 3,056 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.57. The stock had a trading volume of 160,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,454. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

