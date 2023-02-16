ING Groep NV Acquires 941,601 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,601 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $90,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 2,435,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $255.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.