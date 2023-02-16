ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,458 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $112,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,422. The company has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

