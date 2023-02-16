ING Groep NV Has $33.63 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,662 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.08 on Thursday, hitting $326.45. 853,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.57 and a 200 day moving average of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

