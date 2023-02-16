Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000.

