Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £33,600.55 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 35,369 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600.55 ($40,787.27).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($181,191.55).

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £480,000 ($582,665.70).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON AWE opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53). The company has a market capitalization of £649.94 million and a PE ratio of 3,120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.41.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

