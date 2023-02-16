Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $91,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $109,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.26. 63,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,457. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.41.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

