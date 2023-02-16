Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $91,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $109,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CorVel Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CorVel stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.26. 63,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,457. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.41.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
CorVel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.