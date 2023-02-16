Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 492 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.83. 28,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

