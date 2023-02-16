Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, George Barr sold 2,699 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35.
- On Thursday, February 9th, George Barr sold 1,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00.
- On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00.
First Busey Price Performance
BUSE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 34,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
First Busey Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Busey
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Busey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 38.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Busey (BUSE)
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.