Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, George Barr sold 2,699 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35.

On Thursday, February 9th, George Barr sold 1,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00.

BUSE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 34,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Busey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 38.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

