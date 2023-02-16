Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Sells $107,409.51 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.6 %

HAL stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,184,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

