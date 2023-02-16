Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,535.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 433,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,282. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

