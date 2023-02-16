Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $312,126.90 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

