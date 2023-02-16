Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paylocity Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of PCTY traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.20. 533,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.66. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 227.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
Featured Stories
