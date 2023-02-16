Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells 2,395 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,772.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. 1,475,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zillow Group

Several research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.