Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 160.5% per year over the last three years. Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,580. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Articles

