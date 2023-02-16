Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 270,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Intapp Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,509. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $336,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,736 shares of company stock worth $10,824,781. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

