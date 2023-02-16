Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 173,427 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.87.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

