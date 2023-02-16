Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,490,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 63,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,300,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,539,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.