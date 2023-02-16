International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,673. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

