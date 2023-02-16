Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.52. 214,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $525.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.