Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $270,625.48 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.16. 1,614,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,086. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

