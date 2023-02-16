Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,650. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

