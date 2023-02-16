Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
