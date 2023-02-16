Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Inventiva Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Get Rating ) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

