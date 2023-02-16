Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BSMQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 9,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.04.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.