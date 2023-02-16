Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 9,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $25.04.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

