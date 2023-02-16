Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.70

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.70 and traded as high as $69.20. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 6,753 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

