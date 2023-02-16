Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Sells $50,679.42 in Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Investar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

