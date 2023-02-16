Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Transcat (TRNS)

Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2023 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Transcat had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $89.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

