Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,887 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 616% compared to the typical volume of 3,055 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,189 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Price Performance

Shares of TTCF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.28). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

