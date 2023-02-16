Investors Purchase Large Volume of Seagen Call Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 842% compared to the average volume of 1,123 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.53.

Seagen Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $18.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,561. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

