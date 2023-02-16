IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RSP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.19. 918,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

