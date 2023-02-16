IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.86. 1,183,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

