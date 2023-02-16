IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 2,915,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,634. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

