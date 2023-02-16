IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock worth $802,932,498. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

