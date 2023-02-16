IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. JetBlue Airways accounts for 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

