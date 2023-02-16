iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,682 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 1,078,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

