iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,810. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

